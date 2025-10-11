MSN pledges athlete success to repay government’s Budget 2026 trust

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Sports Council is committed to repaying the government’s trust through the success of more national athletes at the international level.

This follows the announcement of a large allocation for sports development in Budget 2026.

MSN director-general Jefri Ngadirin said the allocation is significant as his party begins empowering preparation and training programmes for national athletes.

He specifically mentioned athletes listed in the Road to Gold Programme, Podium Programme and Talent Programme at the state level.

Next year will see national athletes competing in several major sporting events.

These include the ASEAN Para Games in Thailand and the Asian Games and Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

National athletes will also compete in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Jefri said MSN has also begun a long-term preparation programme for national athletes.

This programme focuses on facing the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games to be held in Malaysia in 2027.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for announcing an increased allocation for national sports development.

The announcement was made during the tabling of Budget 2026 in Dewan Rakyat on Friday.

MSN is also grateful for the allocation given to the development of para athletes through state-level development programmes.

This funding particularly supports participation in the 2026 SUKMA Para Games.

Yesterday, Anwar announced that national sports development would continue to be intensified.

The allocation exceeds 580 million ringgit and covers empowerment of high-performance sports.

It includes the RTG programme and preparations for the 2027 SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games in Malaysia. – Bernama