National contingent to don Rizman Ruzaini-inspired outfits at Paris opening ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR: The national contingent will stride out in style by donning Rizman Ruzaini-designed baju Melayu-inspired outfits at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony on July 26.

Chef de mission Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin confirmed this today and said the attire would be unveiled to the public soon.

The Rizman Ruzaini fashion brand, through the partnership of Rizman Nordin and Ruzaini Jamil, recently created a stir when superstar Lady Gaga wore their design for a performance in Las Vegas.

Hamidin confirmed this when met after the event to introduce Skechers as the official footwear of the Malaysian contingent to the 2024 Paris Olympics at Wisma OCM here today. The total sponsorship is valued at RM194,290.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to Aug 11.

Meanwhile, Hamidin believes that the Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) were right to pick sprinter Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi instead of woman 400m runner Shereen Samson Vallabouy for the wild card slot to Paris.

He hopes Muhammad Azeem, who holds the national men’s 100m record of 10.09s, can go faster at the world’s biggest multi-sports Games despite having no chance to fight for a medal.

On the national contingent’s preparations, with more than half of the 26 athletes set to make their Olympic debut, Hamidin said everything is going smoothly, so far.

“I see that everyone is in good shape and injury-free, only woman doubles shuttler Pearly Tan has just recovered from influenza. I hope they stay focused right up till Paris.

“Although many are new (to the Olympics), we can see athletes like (weightlifter) Mohamad Aniq Kasdan, (diver) Bertrand Rhodict Lises and (archer) Ariana Nur Dania Mohamad Zairi heading for Paris full of confidence. They want to challenge for the medals and we hope to get as many medals as possible despite the smaller contingent,” he said.

Hamidin said the National Sports Institute (NSI) will further improve athlete safety procedures following the incident where young China shuttler, Zhang Zhi Jie, died after collapsing on the court during the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday (June 30).