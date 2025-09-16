New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr wins world high jump gold in Tokyo

HAMISH Kerr secured New Zealand’s second gold medal in as many days at the world championships by winning the men’s high jump title on Tuesday.

The Olympic champion achieved a winning height of 2.36 metres to continue his country’s successful campaign in Tokyo.

Kerr’s victory followed Geordie Beamish’s surprise win in the men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase on Monday.

South Korea’s Sanghyeok Woo earned the silver medal with a best clearance of 2.34 metres.

Woo raised the stakes during the competition’s thrilling conclusion by skipping 2.36 metres and attempting 2.38 metres.

His final attempt proved unsuccessful, allowing Kerr to celebrate by running around the track to applause from the enthusiastic National Stadium crowd.

Czech jumper Jan Stefela claimed bronze with a height of 2.31 metres on countback from Ukraine’s Oleh Doroshchuk. – AFP