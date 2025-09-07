Nor “Phoenix” Diana becomes first WWE ID No. 1 contender

MALAYSIA’S own Nor “Phoenix” Diana has etched her name into the history books by becoming the first Malaysian ever named No. 1 Contender for the WWE Independent Development (WWE ID) Women’s Championship. The milestone was achieved on Merdeka night, in front of a passionate home crowd at Slamfest 2025, held at Stadium Juara, Mont Kiara.

The drama unfolded when WWE ID Women’s Champion Kylie Rae, unable to compete after being injured by Zayda Steel, stepped in as Special Guest Referee. Raising the stakes further, Reality of Wrestling (ROW) Director Kevin Bernhardt announced that the contest between Phoenix and Steel would determine the next No. 1 Contender for the WWE ID Women’s title. In an emotional showdown, Phoenix rose to the occasion, defeating Steel and cementing her place in global wrestling history.

“This is more than just my victory, it is a victory for Malaysia,” said Phoenix. “I’ve always carried the flag with pride, but to become the first Malaysian in contention for a WWE title, and to achieve this on Merdeka night, is something truly unforgettable.”

Phoenix’s triumph was the highlight of Slamfest 2025, a landmark event that marked Malaysia’s boldest step yet into the global wrestling arena. Over 700 fans filled Stadium Juara, Mont Kiara, while countless moretuned in via CloudJoi and TikTok Live, making it the first Malaysian professional wrestling event ever broadcast live to international audiences.

The main event carried the atmosphere of a true international showcase. Shaukat, the Godfather of Malaysian Wrestling, went toe-to-toe with former WWE Champion, Raj Dhesi (fka Jinder Mahal) in Dhesi’s first Southeast Asian appearance, ultimately defeating him in a hard-fought contest. Earlier in the night, APAC Wrestling Champion “Dreamkiller” Azroy retained his title in Malaysia’s first-ever ladder match, surviving a brutal war with WWE ID Champion Cappuccino Jones. Though Jones’s championship was not on the line, the clash delivered all the intensity of a pay-per-view main event, leaving the crowd breathless.

The women’s division also shone brightly. In a dramatic Femme Fatale Four-Way, Australia’s Tarlee overcame Crystal, Mio Shirai, and Kira Summer to secure the #1 contender spot for the APAC Women’s Championship. The match delivered a Joshi-inspired performance that showcased the depth of women’s wrestling across the APAC region, proving the division is only growing stronger.

Elsewhere on the card, the next generation of stars seized their moment. WWE ID prospect Sean Legacy showcased why he is regarded as a future name to watch, while international standout Jordan Oasis delivered another high-impact performance that had the crowd on edge.

Regional talents from Singapore, Australia, Japan, and Malaysia also electrified the arena with their matches. Fans witnessed The Untouchables (Damian Slater & Marcus Pitt) capture the Tag Team Gauntlet, Double K outwit Jordan Oasis, and Legacy edge Malaysia’s own Alfa Nazri in a contest many called the show-stealer of the night.

Meanwhile, the clash between Serigala and Mikey Broderick ended in a disqualification, ensuring the rivalry will only intensify moving forward.

“This wasn’t just another show – it was our coming-out party to the world,” said Shaukat. “Malaysia stood toe-to-toe with champions from one of wrestling’s most respected development systems, and we did it live in front of a global audience. We’re only getting started.”

Slamfest 2025 was a night of firsts: the first international appearance in Malaysia of both WWE ID Men’s and Women’s Champions, the first time a Malaysian champion faced a WWE ID champion on home soil when Azroy battled Cappuccino Jones in Malaysia’s first official Ladder Match, and the first Malaysian wrestling supercard produced to international broadcast standards. With advisory support from WWE Independent Development (WWE ID) and Reality of Wrestling, the event proved that Malaysia can not only host but also deliver world-class professional wrestling.

Looking ahead, APAC Wrestling and Coaction Events plan to build on Slamfest’s momentum with expanded talent development programs, deeper regional collaborations, and future marquee events that will cement Malaysia’s place on the global wrestling map.

Slamfest 2025 was co-organised by APAC Wrestling and Coaction Events, supported by JLG and Tourism Malaysia, and presented in media partnership with Fly FM.

Malaysia has entered the global wrestling ring. And the bell just rang for Round Two.