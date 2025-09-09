Nottingham Forest sack manager Nuno Espirito Santo after breakdown

NOTTINGHAM Forest have sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo according to a Sky Sports News report on Monday.

The Portuguese manager admitted last month that his relationship with the club’s owner Evangelos Marinakis had broken down.

British media indicated the club would officially announce Espirito Santo’s departure on Tuesday.

Espirito Santo was appointed in December 2023 and guided Forest through a relegation battle in his first season.

He exceeded expectations in the 2024-25 campaign by spending several weeks in the top three last term.

Forest finished seventh after their best top-flight campaign in three decades and qualified for this season’s Europa League.

The 51-year-old former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur manager received a contract extension until 2028 in June.

Cracks in his relationship with the club’s ownership had begun to show despite these promising results. – Reuters