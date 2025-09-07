Pakistan to host Afghanistan and Sri Lanka for T20I tri-series in November

PAKISTAN’s cricket board announced it will host a Twenty20 international tri-series with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in November as teams prepare for next year’s World Cup.

The series has been organised to provide all teams with valuable preparation ahead of next year’s Men’s T20 World Cup, to be staged in India and Sri Lanka according to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The tri-series will begin on November 17 with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan at the Rawalpindi stadium.

This will be the first time Pakistan play neighbours Afghanistan in a T20I match on home soil according to the PCB.

Afghanistan have played two one-day internationals in the Asia Cup 2023 and three in this year’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan, but they involved opponents other than the home team.

Before the tri-series, Pakistan will host South Africa in a bilateral series of two Tests, three one-day internationals and as many T20Is from October 12 to November 8.

The tri-series schedule includes Pakistan versus Afghanistan on November 17 in Rawalpindi.

Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan on November 19 at the same Rawalpindi venue.

Pakistan will play Sri Lanka on November 22 in Lahore followed by another Pakistan-Afghanistan match on November 23.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will meet again on November 25 in Lahore before Pakistan and Sri Lanka play their second match on November 27.

The tournament final will be held in Lahore on November 29 between the top two teams from the round-robin stage. – AFP