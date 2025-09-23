PCM welcomes MACC advice on Cheah Liek Hou incentive controversy

THE Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) has welcomed the advice of Tan Sri Azam Baki concerning the incentive issue affecting para badminton star Cheah Liek Hou.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Azam Baki described the matter as a governance issue.

PCM president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin has directly engaged with Azam to provide further clarification.

The PCM president stressed that the council will continue to uphold the Corruption-Free Pledge signed with 23 National Para Sports Associations on November 25, 2021.

Azam stated that weaknesses in governance and a lack of transparency were the root causes of the controversy during his speech at the 4th National Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Research Conference 2025 in Sepang.

He said shortcomings in information delivery and policy implementation could lead to misunderstandings and frustration among beneficiaries.

Liek Hou recently claimed that PCM failed to deliver the promised RM60,000 cash incentive after his gold medal win at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

The athlete expressed his disappointment via social media platforms.

Media reports indicated that Megat D Shahriman had announced cash rewards of RM60,000 for gold medal winners last year.

The rewards were sponsored by three companies to boost national athletes’ motivation for the Paris games.

A delay in payment led to a public dispute, with PCM considering legal action and suspension against the athlete last Thursday.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh confirmed on Sunday that no suspension would be imposed.

Yeoh stated that Liek Hou’s demand was not a disciplinary breach but related to an outstanding sponsorship pledge.

PCM also thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports for sharing the Road To Gold (RTG) sponsorship template.

The template will now serve as an additional reference to ensure sponsors’ promised rewards are officially documented.

PCM manages contractual obligations according to procedure, but sponsor withdrawals may occur during the sponsorship process.

The council will inform all stakeholders of any changes with full transparency in such situations. – Bernama