Pearly-Thinaah win Malaysia’s first worlds doubles medal

THE country’s top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah created history by becoming the first ever women’s doubles pair to secure a medal of any colour at the World Championships.

The pair cruised into the semifinals of the 2025 Badminton World Championships in Paris today, securing at least a bronze medal (no playoff for bronze medal) and moving one step closer to registering another historic feat by winning a first-ever gold medal for Malaysia in the women’s doubles event at the prestigious tournament.

In their quarterfinal match played at the Adidas Arena, the world number two pair registered a convincing win after easily overcoming the challenge from Bulgarian sisters, Gabriela Stoeva-Stefani Stoeva.

Pearly-Thinaah won the first set 21-15 before continuing their momentum to complete a 21-10 victory in the second set.

This result also erased the disappointment from the 2023 edition in Copenhagen, Denmark, where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Awaiting them in the semifinals are Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida from Japan, who advanced after defeating Kim Hye Jeong-Kong Hee Yong from South Korea 21-17, 21-14. - Bernama