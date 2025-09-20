Perak Bison target Tun Ali Cup final after STL league title win

KUALA KANGSAR: Perak Bison are targeting at least a place in the final of the Tun Ali Cup in Melaka this November following their success in winning this season’s Sepak Takraw League title.

Perak Bison manager Mohd Jaffrey Mohd Zainol said although they are aware of the tough challenge posed by other top teams, reaching the final is a realistic goal, especially in the regu and quadrant events.

“Based on the rankings, we may be number two in Malaysia, so there is a basis for setting the target of making it to the final,“ he said when met at the Tenaga Afiat Semangat Bison Meet and Greet Programme.

Commenting on their achievements this season, he said Perak Bison initially only aimed for a top-four finish in the STL to qualify for the Champions Cup.

He said the extraordinary momentum displayed by the players in the fifth round of the STL propelled them to the overall title.

“We chased the title to the very end and eventually emerged as STL champions. We qualified for the Champions Cup and managed to finish third,“ he said.

The Tun Ali Cup is a prestigious annual sepak takraw tournament that gathers the nation’s best teams and will take place in Melaka from November 3 to 9.

Mohd Jaffrey also revealed the team’s ambition to expand internationally by sending players to join foreign clubs, particularly in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Afiat Oil Company Sdn Bhd general manager Abdul Raof Ahmad Zakaria said today’s programme aimed to introduce Perak Bison’s line-up of players to fans.

He said Afiat has been the team’s official physiotherapy sponsor since June and will continue until November. – Bernama