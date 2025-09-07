PSG demand change after Dembele and Doue suffer injuries on France duty

PARIS Saint-Germain have criticised what they describe as serious and avoidable injuries suffered by Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue while on international duty with France.

The European champions sent a formal letter to the French Football Federation requesting better medical and sporting coordination between clubs and the national team.

PSG announced that Dembele will be sidelined for approximately six weeks with a hamstring issue while Doue faces four weeks out with a calf problem.

The club stated they are urgently requesting a new protocol that is more transparent and collaborative regarding player health management.

PSG revealed they had provided the FFF with concrete medical information about acceptable workload and injury risks before the national team gathered.

They expressed regret that these medical recommendations were not taken into account by the national team medical staff.

The club also criticised what they called the total lack of consultation with their medical teams during the international break.

PSG reaffirmed their commitment to the French national team while insisting these incidents must serve as a catalyst for change.

The club specifically highlighted concerns about players undergoing treatment for existing medical issues during international duty.

They hope these events will lead to establishing a formalised framework for medical coordination between club and national team staff.

France coach Didier Deschamps said he sympathised with the French champions’ complaints about player injuries.

The World Cup-winning coach acknowledged there is no such thing as zero risk in football when managing player fitness.

Deschamps defended Les Bleus’ practices by citing examples of players like William Saliba and Rayan Cherki who were allowed to stay home due to pre-existing injuries.

The national team protocol requires players to report for injury assessment at the training camp, which Deschamps waived for these cases.

The coach added that he always takes the player’s own feelings into account when making selection decisions.

Dembele and Doue will miss PSG’s first domestic match after the international break due to their injuries.

The pair will also be absent for PSG’s Champions League defence opener against Atalanta on September 17.

Both players are doubts for the trip to Barcelona in the Champions League league phase at the start of October.

Dembele and Doue had appeared in all three of PSG’s Ligue 1 matches before the international break following a short pre-season. – AFP