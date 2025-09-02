PSG’s Marco Asensio joins Fenerbahce on permanent three-year deal

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN playmaker Marco Asensio has completed a permanent transfer to Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce on deadline day.

Fenerbahce confirmed the agreement with the French champions via a social media announcement on Monday.

The Spanish international has signed a contract with an initial three-year term plus an optional one-year extension.

Asensio joined PSG from Real Madrid in 2023 after winning three Champions League titles and three La Liga trophies in Spain.

The 29-year-old spent the latter part of last season on loan at Aston Villa, scoring eight goals in twenty-one appearances across all competitions.

He has earned thirty-eight caps for the Spanish national team, scoring two goals, with his last call-up coming in 2023.

His arrival follows Fenerbahce’s recent dismissal of manager Jose Mourinho after the team failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Turkish media reports indicate the club is also close to announcing the signing of Manchester City’s Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson. – AFP