RTG programme success proven by Malaysian badminton medal wins

SEPANG: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has declared the Road To Gold programme a clear success following Malaysia’s medal achievements at the Badminton World Federation World Championships.

Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei captured the mixed doubles gold while Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah secured silver in the women’s doubles event in Paris.

Yeoh stated that these results demonstrate the government’s investment in national sports has produced valuable returns.

She explained that RTG athletes sign commitment contracts with the country as part of this national investment programme.

The minister expressed particular satisfaction with the mixed doubles pair’s remarkable comeback after they had previously announced their separation in March.

Yeoh now considers them among the world’s top mixed doubles pairs following their championship performance.

She praised their perseverance and determination to continue working hard after resuming their partnership.

The women’s doubles pair also received commendation for serving as an inspiration to many Malaysian shuttlers.

Yeoh confirmed that both pairs will receive rewards through the National Sports Incentives Scheme.

Gold medallists will receive 20,000 ringgit while silver medallists will get 10,000 ringgit under the incentive programme.

She has additionally discussed with Badminton Association of Malaysia president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz about providing extra incentives beyond the standard amounts.

An official announcement regarding these additional rewards will follow in the coming days. – Bernama