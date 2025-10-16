SEA Games: Chance for shuttlers to set the record straight - Rashid

KUALA LUMPUR: The move taken by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in banking on the elite squad at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand from Dec 9-20 can restore the national team’s dignity after the harrowing experience at the 2023 edition in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

National badminton legend Datuk Rashid Sidek said BAM’s move in naming the likes of two world champions - Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (men’s doubles) and Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei (mixed doubles) - would increase their chances of returning home from Thailand with the gold medal, after bringing back just two silvers and four bronzes from the previous edition.

“High chance of getting three or four golds... to restore our dignity.

“Previously (in the 2023 edition), we lost to the Philippines (in the women’s team event). Our dignity was tarnished, and it was a reality that was hard to accept. If you want to send, then send the strongest lineup... the best we have, and it would be worth the while,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Rashid said the SEA Games are prestigious in their own right, and the national shuttlers should seize the opportunity to fly the Malaysian flag high and mighty at the biennial Games.

He added that Malaysian shuttlers would still face a torrid time at the SEA Games should other countries, such as Indonesia and hosts Thailand, also send their best this time.

“Although this is only the SEA Games, there are many in the Southeast Asian region who are world-class shuttlers,” he said.

Rashid, a three-time SEA Games men’s singles bronze medallist, said that playing in the biennial Games or any Games for that matter was a big deal for national shuttlers as they strive to clinch as many gold medals as possible to contribute to the contingent’s total medal haul.

The men’s singles bronze medallist at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics in the United States also said that listing their strongest squad for the 2025 SEA Games would enhance the image of BAM president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz if their gamble hits the jackpot, since the Thailand edition is the first one under his leadership.

Tengku Zafrul was elected unopposed to helm BAM during the national governing body’s 80th annual general meeting in May.

Besides naming Aaron-Wooi Yik and Tang Jie-Ee Wei, BAM have also placed their faith in 2025 World Championships runners-up Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah (women’s doubles); Leong Jun Hao and Justin Hoh (men’s singles); and K. Letshanaa and Wong Ling Ching (women’s singles).

Others included are Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun (men’s doubles); Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing (women’s doubles); and Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin (mixed doubles).

All those listed will also compete in their respective team events.

They will be aided by Eogene Ewe and Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin in the men’s team event and by Siti Zulaikha Muhammad Azmi and Eng Ler Qi in the women’s team event.

Aaron-Wooi Yik won the gold medal in the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, while Tang Jie also captured the gold medal with Peck Yen Wei in the 2021 edition in Vietnam.

The 2025 SEA Games in Thailand will be held in three provinces: Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla. - Bernama