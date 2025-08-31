Sinner and Swiatek survive US Open tests as Gauff faces Osaka

DEFENDING champion Jannik Sinner overcame a difficult start to reach the US Open fourth round with a comeback victory against Denis Shapovalov.

The world number one dropped the opening set but recovered to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 against the Canadian 27th seed.

Sinner acknowledged the mental challenge of his situation after falling behind early in the match.

He will next face Alexander Bublik after the Kazakh eliminated American 14th seed Tommy Paul in a five-set thriller that concluded late on Saturday evening.

Third seed Alexander Zverev suffered his earliest US Open exit in seven years after falling to an inspired Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets.

The Canadian produced fifty winners and saved a set point in the second set before completing a 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Auger-Aliassime will meet Andrey Rublev in the next round after the Russian ended Coleman Wong’s impressive run from Hong Kong.

Three men’s matches ended in retirements on Saturday following sixth seed Ben Shelton’s injury withdrawal the previous day.

Alex de Minaur, Lorenzo Musetti and Swiss qualifier Leandro Riedi all advanced when their opponents could not continue.

Riedi became the lowest-ranked man to reach a Grand Slam fourth round since 2002 following Kamil Majchrzak’s retirement.

Iga Swiatek demonstrated tremendous fighting spirit to overcome Anna Kalinskaya after trailing 5-1 in their third-round encounter.

The world number two saved four set points before winning the opening tie-break and eventually prevailing 7-6, 6-4 under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights.

Swiatek will face Ekaterina Alexandrova after the Russian 13th seed delivered a dominant 6-0, 6-1 victory against Laura Siegemund.

Coco Gauff produced her most impressive performance of the tournament with a commanding 6-3, 6-1 win against Magdalena Frech.

The American third seed set up a blockbuster fourth-round meeting with four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

Osaka advanced with a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 victory against Daria Kasatkina for her best US Open performance since winning the title in 2020.

Their upcoming match represents a rematch of their first meeting in 2019 when Osaka defeated the fifteen-year-old Gauff in straight sets.

Venus Williams described the highly anticipated encounter as exactly what tennis needs while celebrating her own doubles progress with partner Leylah Fernandez.

Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova joined the fourth-round contenders with a three-set victory against Jaqueline Cristian.

Karolina Muchova, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Marta Kostyuk also secured their places in the second week at Flushing Meadows. – AFP