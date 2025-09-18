Sivasangari exits Egyptian Open 2025 in quarter-finals to Amina Orfi

MALAYSIA’S Sivasangari saw her Egyptian Open 2025 campaign end in the quarter-finals after a hard-fought loss to Egypt’s Amina Orfi.

The seventh-seeded Malaysian fell 6-11, 8-11, 11-4, 9-11 to the fourth-seeded home favourite in their Professional Squash Association Tour Diamond level encounter.

This defeat marks Sivasangari’s sixth loss in seven meetings against Orfi since their first clash at the 2023 Squash On Fire Open in Washington D.C.

Orfi will now face compatriot Fayrouz Aboelkheir in the semi-finals after her impressive victory over defending champion Nour El Sherbini.

Aboelkheir secured her semi-final spot with a stunning 11-8, 8-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5 upset against the tournament favourite. – Bernama