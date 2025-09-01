Son Heung-min’s LAFC home debut ends in 2-1 defeat to San Diego

SON Heung-min’s long-awaited home debut for Los Angeles FC ended in a 2-1 defeat against San Diego on Sunday.

The South Korean star experienced his first Major League Soccer loss at BMO Stadium more than three weeks after his record $26 million transfer.

Son had previously featured in three away matches with one victory and two draws before this home fixture.

Anders Dreyer scored the decisive goal for Western Conference leaders San Diego in the 66th minute.

Son received an enthusiastic welcome from home supporters who had waited what he described as feeling like a year for his home appearance.

Denis Bouanga gave LAFC an early lead with his 15th-minute strike before Hirving Lozano equalised for San Diego in the 33rd minute.

The expansion club withstood late pressure from LAFC as both Bouanga and Son failed to convert scoring opportunities.

San Diego became the first team to secure their MLS Cup playoff berth while strengthening their Western Conference lead.

They currently hold 56 points and trail Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union by just one point in the Supporters’ Shield race.

LAFC occupy fifth position in the Western Conference, three points behind fourth-placed Seattle Sounders with playoff positioning at stake.

The top four teams will gain home-field advantage during the first round of the postseason playoffs. – AFP