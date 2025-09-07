Son leads South Korea to 2-0 friendly victory over USA

SON Heung-min delivered a goal and an assist to propel South Korea to a 2-0 victory over the United States in an international football friendly on Saturday.

The match between two nations qualified for the 2026 World Cup took place at Red Bull Arena, home of Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls.

South Korea secured their place in next year’s global tournament through Asian qualifying while the United States will co-host the event alongside Canada and Mexico.

Son opened the scoring in the 18th minute before setting up Lee Dong-gyeong for South Korea’s second goal just before halftime.

The LAFC striker previously played under USA coach Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur, where the manager considered him one of his most important players.

South Korea improved their historical record against the American men’s team to four wins against two losses with two draws.

The United States welcomed back Christian Pulisic after he missed their run to the CONCACAF Gold Cup final, where they lost 2-1 to Mexico in July.

Son broke the deadlock by staying just onside to receive a pass from Lee Jae-sung before firing a left-footed shot from a difficult angle past goalkeeper Matt Freese.

Lee Tae-seok fired wide for South Korea in the 26th minute while Tim Weah missed two opportunities for the Americans before halftime.

South Korea doubled their advantage when Son executed a give-and-go play in the penalty area before flicking the ball to Lee Dong-gyeong for a clever back-heeled finish.

Lee Jae-sung was substituted due to injury in the 50th minute while Freese raced out of his area to clear a dangerous free ball moments later.

Both teams made multiple changes as Son was replaced in the 63rd minute and Weah departed with an injury in the 61st minute.

The United States pressed for a consolation goal with Pulisic missing a header and Alex Zendejas having a shot blocked in the second half.

Goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo preserved the clean sheet with a late save on Folarin Balogun in stoppage time after Freese denied Oh Hyeon-gyu in the 90th minute. – AFP