Speedy Tigers beat China 4-1 to secure third in Men’s Hockey Asia Cup

MALAYSIA’s national men’s hockey team secured third place in the 2025 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup with a commanding 4-1 victory over China at the Bihar University Hockey Stadium in India.

The Speedy Tigers opened their account after just eight minutes through a penalty corner conversion by Norsyafiq Sumantri.

Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook extended Malaysia’s lead with a field goal in the 36th minute before adding another in the 50th minute to make it 3-0.

China managed to pull one back through Gao Jiesheng’s penalty corner goal in the 54th minute.

Mohamad Syafiq Syed Cholan sealed the victory for coach Sarjit Singh’s side with a fourth goal from a penalty corner in the 59th minute. – Bernama