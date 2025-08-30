Tang Jie-Ee Wei make history as first Malaysians in world mixed doubles final

NATIONAL mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei have created history by becoming the first Malaysian representatives to reach the final of the BWF World Championships.

The world number four pair silenced the home crowd at Adidas Arena by defeating French opponents Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue in straight sets.

They secured their victory with scores of 21-18 and 21-16 in just fifty three minutes of play.

Their impressive performance sets up a world championship decider against China’s second-ranked pair Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin.

Malaysia’s previous best achievement in mixed doubles came from Koo Kien Keat and Wong Pei Tty who reached the semifinals in Madrid during 2006.

Earlier in the tournament, women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M Thinaah also made history by becoming the first Malaysians to advance to the world championships final.

They achieved this by coming from a set down to defeat Japanese pair Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in three sets. – Bernama