Tang Jie-Ee Wei start Denmark Open campaign with first round win

NEWLY-CROWNED mixed doubles world champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei began their 2025 Denmark Open campaign with a convincing first round victory.

The fourth-seeded Malaysian pair comfortably defeated Taiwan’s Yang Po-Hsuan and Hu Ling Fang 21-15, 21-9 in just 31 minutes.

Their dominant performance at the Jyske Bank Arena in Odense secured their place in the tournament’s second round.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei will next face Chinese duo Gao Jia Xuan and Wu Meng Ying in their following match.

The Chinese pair advanced after a hard-fought three-set battle against Thailand’s Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Benyapa Aimsaard.

Professional mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie also progressed to the second round earlier.

The eighth seeds overcame Taiwan’s Ming Che Lu and Hung En-Tzu with a 21-14, 21-17 straight games win.

Goh and Shevon will next meet either Danish home pair Jesper Toft and Amalie Magelund or Japan’s Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara. – Bernama