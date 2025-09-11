Tang Jie-Ee Wei stay focused on badminton glory, not incentives

NATIONAL mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei have pledged to remain focused on their sporting performance rather than being distracted by rewards and incentives.

Tang Jie emphasised that their primary goal as badminton players is to continue delivering excellent results on the court and bringing glory to Malaysia internationally.

He stated that chasing incentives alone is not their motivation for competing at the highest level of the sport.

“For us, nothing is changed because right now we are still badminton players,“ he told reporters at an incentive presentation ceremony held at the Badminton Academy of Malaysia.

“Either in the past or future, our goal is to achieve more for our country and also for ourselves.”

The pair received a total incentive of RM125,000 from electronics company Senheng Malaysia during the ceremony.

Tang Jie received RM100,000 in cash while Ee Wei took home electronic products worth RM25,000.

Tang Jie’s generous cash reward recognises his status as a recipient of the SS Junior Badminton Talent Scholarship Programme organised by Senheng and Samsung in 2012.

Both players have now received over RM100,000 each in various rewards since winning the World Championships last month. – Bernama