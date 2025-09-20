Terengganu FC defeats Melaka FC 4-0 in Super League match

TERENGGANU FC delivered a commanding performance to defeat Melaka FC 4-0 in their Super League encounter at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidan Stadium.

The match remained goalless until the 26th minute when striker Yan Mabella broke the deadlock by converting a cross from Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad.

Nurillo Nurillo Tikhtasinov doubled the home side’s advantage with a goal in the 33rd minute of the contest.

Melaka FC’s defensive woes deepened when Che Rashid Che Halim received a red card for a deliberate handball in the penalty area.

Brazilian forward Careca confidently converted the resulting penalty in the 45th minute to extend TFC’s lead to three goals.

Mabella completed his brace just before halftime with another clinical finish to make the score 4-0 at the interval.

Despite playing with a numerical advantage throughout the second half, Terengganu FC could not add to their impressive first-half tally.

The comprehensive victory propelled Terengganu FC to second position in the Super League standings with 10 points from five matches.

This result represents one of the most convincing performances in the Malaysian top flight this season. – Bernama