Trump visit delays US Open final as president returns to New York

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’s appearance at the US Open men’s final on Sunday delayed the start of the match as tennis fans faced extended security screening.

The New York-born billionaire joined other celebrities watching the championship battle between top-ranked Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at Flushing Meadows.

Major tournament sponsor Rolex hosted Trump in its stadium box alongside the company’s CEO and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The luxury watchmaker’s invitation followed Trump imposing a 39% tariff on Switzerland as part of his ongoing trade war initiatives.

Trump waved to the crowd during the national anthem performance receiving a mixture of cheers and boos from spectators.

This marked his first US Open attendance since 2015 when the then-presidential candidate and his wife Melania were booed upon arrival.

Although the Republican leader maintains some support in his birthplace, New York remains overwhelmingly Democratic in its political affiliations.

Television viewers might not witness any negative reactions to the president as organisers reportedly asked broadcasters to avoid showing disruptions.

Spanish star Alcaraz stated on Friday he would attempt to ignore the Trump-related commotion in the stands during the match.

“I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president at the final,“ Alcaraz said.

Trump has attended numerous high-profile sporting events since returning to office in January.

He faced booing at the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey but received warmer receptions at the Super Bowl and Ultimate Fighting Championship events.

The president also plans to attend the first day of golf’s Ryder Cup later this month while preparations continue for hosting a UFC fight at the White House.

Trump has celebrated the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics as part of what he calls a “Golden Age of America” under his leadership.

Both international sporting events were scheduled before his reelection victory.

Democrat Bill Clinton was the last sitting president to attend the New York tennis Grand Slam, watching the women’s final in 2000.

Trump attended that same event and had a cordial meeting with Clinton according to photographs from the encounter.

Although Trump built his reputation in New York, he changed his residency during his first term from Manhattan to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The 79-year-old has returned only occasionally to New York but spent several weeks at his Fifth Avenue condo during last year’s criminal trial.

He is expected back in the city for a baseball game on the September 11 anniversary and to address the UN General Assembly on September 23. – AFP