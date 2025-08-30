Tuchel drops Alexander-Arnold, recalls Rashford for England qualifiers

ENGLAND manager Thomas Tuchel has excluded defender Trent Alexander-Arnold from his squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

Marcus Rashford returns to the national team alongside Barcelona team-mate John Stones and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Tuchel explained his selection decisions during a Friday press conference by emphasising squad competitiveness.

“We decided for a tighter, more competitive squad,“ the German coach told reporters.

“There is no doubt I am a big fan of Trent and Jack Grealish,“ Tuchel added regarding the omitted players.

“Big players and big personalities, always in the mix. I know both are desperate. The competition is up. They will stay in the mix. They (need to) have more rhythm.”

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson and Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence receive their first senior call-ups after impressive early-season performances.

Tuchel described Stones’ inclusion as straightforward given his qualities.

Tuchel called the Stones decision “a no-brainer,“ saying he brings “the full package.”

The squad sees several notable absences including Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and injured stars Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham.

Group K leaders England face Andorra at Villa Park on 6 September before travelling to Belgrade to play Serbia three days later.

Alexander-Arnold’s exclusion follows a challenging start to his La Liga career with Real Madrid.

The twenty-six-year-old lost his starting position to Dani Carvajal last week despite previous national team involvement.

Tuchel had previously warned Alexander-Arnold about improving his defensive discipline after June matches against Andorra and Senegal.

“I can see that sometimes he relies heavily on his offensive contributions and gives not so much emphasis on the defensive discipline and effort,“ Tuchel said then.

“If he wants to have this impact in the English national team then he has to take the defensive part very, very seriously.”

Players will assemble at St George’s Park on Tuesday following Monday’s transfer deadline day.

Tuchel expressed confidence in his selected squad ahead of the crucial qualifiers.

“We feel very well equipped now,“ the fifty-two-year-old said of his squad. “The plan is absolutely clear what we want to do and hopefully the spectators can feel that. The emphasis is to play with freedom and hunger and win a title.”

England currently lead their qualifying group with nine points from three victories under Tuchel.

The Three Lions aim to secure qualification for next year’s World Cup in North America during October and November fixtures.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Tino Livramento, Djed Spence, John Stones

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Adam Wharton

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins – Reuters