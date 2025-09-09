Tuchel embraces pressure as England face Serbia in World Cup qualifier

ENGLAND manager Thomas Tuchel described the pressure of managing the national team as a privilege ahead of Tuesday’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Serbia.

The German manager brushed aside criticism of his early reign as England prepare to face Serbia at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

Tuchel’s side seeks a fifth consecutive victory in Group K qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

England’s perfect record in qualifying has failed to mask concerns about underwhelming performances during Tuchel’s first five matches.

The Three Lions have yet to defeat any team ranked above 65th in FIFA’s world rankings under their new manager.

Victories against Albania and Latvia were followed by two lacklustre wins against Andorra.

A disappointing 3-1 friendly defeat to 19th-ranked Senegal at the end of last season raised questions about Tuchel’s leadership.

The former Bayern Munich and Chelsea manager remains confident he can handle criticism from fans and pundits.

“It’s a privilege,“ Tuchel told reporters on Monday. “It’s not hard, it’s a dream and it’s a challenge that I wanted.”

England currently top Group K after four matches, but a Serbian victory would reduce their lead to just two points.

Serbia sits second in the group and holds a game in hand over Tuchel’s team.

Only group winners are guaranteed qualification for the World Cup, making Tuesday’s match particularly significant.

Tuchel acknowledged the challenge of playing in Belgrade’s passionate atmosphere.

“We are in a very sportive country and a very emotional country,“ he said. “We will face individual quality, we will face emotions.”

England’s recent 2-0 victory against Andorra in Birmingham highlighted ongoing concerns about the team’s performance levels.

Tuchel hopes Serbia will adopt a more attacking approach than previous opponents.

This could create space for England’s attackers to demonstrate their quality.

“We are getting better against the low block,“ Tuchel said. “But every match is different, we have to take advantage of the spaces they show us tomorrow.”

The manager expressed confidence in his team’s preparation and attitude ahead of the crucial qualifier.

“I am absolutely convinced we are getting there,“ he added. “The team is prepared. Hopefully we can prove the point tomorrow.” – AFP