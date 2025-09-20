US men’s 4x400 relay team crashes out in Tokyo heat shock

THE United States, winners of nine of the last 10 world 4x400 men’s relay golds, failed to reach the final on Saturday after trailing in sixth in their heat - though they have appealed after being obstructed during a takeover.

The U.S. men have a painful history of foul ups in the sprint relay but rarely have any problems in the 4x400 and have won 12 of the 19 previous finals.

However, they struggled to impose themselves from the start on Saturday. They were back in the pack after the first two legs and a clash with the Zambians at the second changeover made it even worse. By the time Jenoah McKiver collected the baton for the anchor leg he was in last place.

He initially made up plenty of places but had gone off too fast and faded back to sixth as an impressive South Africa and a surprising Qatar led the way home.

Botswana, the Olympic silver medallists, had three finalists in the individual 400m final on Thursday, though gold medallist Busang Collen Kebinatshipi was rested from the heats.

Their quartet were still strong enough to win the second heat ahead of Belgium and Australia, who set an area record, but were then disqualified for an illegal changeover.

The U.S. had no such problems in the women’s event, emphatically winning their heat as they bid to regain the title after being dethroned from their usual top step by the Netherlands in 2023.

Even without rested superstar one-lapper Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, they posted a world-leading 3 minutes 22.53 – marginally faster than Jamaica, winners of the first heat.

The Dutch, resting 400m hurdles champion Femke Bol, also went through, while Norway ran a national record 3:23.84 to progress.

Britain have won silver or bronze in nine of the past 10 world championships but were never in contention in the first heat, finishing last.

US men avoid calamities in 4x100 metres relay

The U.S. men avoided any calamities in the 4x100 but trailed in second behind a very impressive Canada team, the Olympic champions.

The roof nearly came off the Olympic Stadium in the second heat when a well-drilled Japan, still seeking a first medal on the track after some success in the race walks, finished third in their heat to qualify for the final.

Ghana won it in a national record 37.79.

There were some high-profile failures too as Britain and Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions Italy messed up changeovers. The Italians in the process brought down South Africa, who will appeal and hope to advance.

Jamaica, who claimed first and second in the men’s individual 100m, also failed to progress.

Jamaica’s women, featuring a mid-race changeover from one twin to another as Tia Clayton passed to Tina, were impressive winners of their heat in 41.80.

That was quickly surpassed by the United States as Sha’Carri Richardson brought them home in a world-leading 41.60.

Germany and Britain are also likely to be in the mix.

All four finals take place on Sunday, the last night of the championships. - Reuters