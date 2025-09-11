Usain Bolt warns Australian sprint talent Gout about senior transition

SPRINT legend Usain Bolt has cautioned Australian teenage sprint sensation Gout Gout about the difficulty of translating junior success into senior world and Olympic titles.

Gout has drawn comparisons to the Jamaican great after posting impressive times over the past year, with some Australian commentators already favouring him for gold at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

Bolt acknowledged the 17-year-old possesses clear talent but emphasised that natural ability alone proves insufficient at the highest level.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist stressed that proper coaching, support systems, and mental focus become critical factors for sustained success.

Bolt recalled his own experience of achieving age group records as a junior without making a global impact until age 22.

He noted that transitioning from junior to senior competition presents unique challenges that young athletes must navigate carefully.

The retired sprint king expressed his full support for emerging talents like Gout who can help grow the sport worldwide.

Bolt remains an enthusiastic supporter of track and field’s development and welcomes new stars who elevate the sport’s profile. – Reuters