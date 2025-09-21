Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP as Piastri crashes out on opening lap

MAX Verstappen secured a commanding pole-to-flag victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed out on the opening lap.

Piastri’s McLaren teammate Lando Norris could only manage a seventh-place finish, reducing his championship deficit by six points to twenty-five.

Mercedes driver George Russell overcame illness to deliver an impressive performance, climbing from fifth to second position.

Carlos Sainz achieved his first podium finish for Williams, marking a significant result for the team.

Verstappen dominated the weekend with a clean start and controlled drive to claim his sixty-seventh Grand Prix victory.

This win represents his fourth of the season, following his recent triumph at Monza two weeks ago.

McLaren endured a disastrous weekend despite beginning the race with hopes of securing their second consecutive constructors’ championship.

Piastri completed a nightmare weekend by crashing into the barriers after being stranded on the grid due to a false start.

The Australian driver fell to last position before losing control at Turn Five and hitting the wall at Turn Six, though he emerged unharmed.

This incident ended Piastri’s thirty-four-race scoring streak, a significant setback for the twenty-four-year-old.

Norris started seventh but dropped a position on the opening lap before fighting back into the top six.

A messy pitstop cost Norris valuable positions that may prove crucial in the championship battle. – AFP