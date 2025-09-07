Verstappen wins Italian Grand Prix, halts McLaren dominance in Monza

MAX Verstappen secured victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday with a commanding performance from pole position.

The Red Bull driver successfully held off challenges from McLaren’s Lando Norris and championship leader Oscar Piastri throughout the race.

Verstappen had set the fastest lap in Formula One history during Saturday’s qualifying session to claim the top grid spot.

Despite this impressive win, the Dutch driver remains 94 points behind Piastri in the championship standings with only a few races remaining.

Piastri maintains his championship lead by 31 points over teammate Norris, who finished second in Monza.

The top five positions remained unchanged from the starting grid throughout the rapid race.

This victory marks only Verstappen’s third win of a season largely dominated by McLaren’s superior car performance.

McLaren has won all but four Grand Prix events this season, establishing clear dominance over other teams.

Verstappen’s Monza triumph follows his earlier victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished fourth, disappointing the massive home crowd of Ferrari supporters.

Lewis Hamilton demonstrated impressive driving skill after starting tenth due to a five-place grid penalty.

The seven-time champion charged up to sixth position with some spectacular early race maneuvers.

Hamilton ultimately couldn’t overtake his former Mercedes teammate George Russell in the final stages.

This result marks another underwhelming performance for Hamilton in his first Italian Grand Prix with Ferrari. – AFP