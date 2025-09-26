Wrestling legend Mijain Lopez urges Cuba to open up sport to sponsors

LEGENDARY Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez has called for Cuban sport to open up to the world to help recover its former glory.

The only athlete to win five consecutive individual Olympic gold medals stated that sport on the communist-run island is currently going through a very difficult time.

Lopez emphasised the need for the country to embrace sponsorship in order to retain its athletic talent.

He made these unusually candid remarks during an interview at the COB Expo, a fair organised by the Brazilian Olympic Committee.

“There needs to be a change,” the 43-year-old wrestling icon said.

“International sport is a business. In sports, there are sponsors...and that development hasn’t reached Cuba.”

Lopez confirmed his belief that Cuban sport needs to professionalise when asked directly about the subject.

He added that the start of a new Olympic cycle makes it important to implement these changes soon.

Cuba experienced a notably poor performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics compared to its historical standards.

The nation’s tally of two gold, one silver, and six bronze medals was its lowest since returning to the Games in Barcelona in 1992.

Lopez attributed this decline to the loss of significant talent from the Caribbean island.

He cited both athlete defections and deteriorating conditions at state-run training centres as key contributing factors.

The wrestling legend insisted he personally never considered defecting to the West during his own 32-year career.

“I never had any doubts...I always had the mentality that I was going to win a medal for the people of Cuba,” he stated.

Lopez made history in Paris by defeating his Chilean Cuban rival Yasmani Acosta in the Greco-Roman heavyweight final.

The 1.96-meter colossus received a standing ovation before kneeling to leave his shoes on the mat in a traditional retirement gesture.

He firmly rejected rumours in Sao Paulo about a potential comeback for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

“Sport is beautiful, but it’s wise to know when to leave,” said Lopez, who now serves as an ambassador for United World Wrestling. – AFP