Youth leadership, economy among issues raised at Kembara JOM

KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of youth readiness in our country to lead the nation’s youths in the future is among the concerns raised by the participants during the Kembara Jumpa Orang Muda (JOM) sessions in Melaka and Negeri Sembilan.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim (pix) said that some participants of the JOM programme expressed concerns about the possibility of youth organisations being led by inexperienced leaders after the implementation of the Youth Leadership Transition Plan.

“Through this Kembara Jumpa Orang Muda (JOM) programme, we aim to instil confidence in them that their participation (providing input) can produce a group of young leaders,“ he said.

Adam Adli made these remarks during a phone interview with Bernama Radio today.

The JOM programme in Melaka was held on Feb 18, in Negeri Sembilan (Feb 25), while in Selangor, it will take place on Sunday at the MBSA Shah Alam Convention Centre.

He said other issues raised include the economic challenges faced by young people, with some choosing not to continue their studies due to limited job opportunities and opting for gig economy jobs as a source of income.

The JOM Programme, initiated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), serves as a platform to gather feedback and insights from youths regarding the Youth Leadership Transition Plan in the country through discussion sessions.

Adam Adli added that KBS encourages the participation of women in youth organisations to produce more leaders from that group.

He said this is in line with the wish of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to see an increase in the number of women in leadership roles. -Bernama