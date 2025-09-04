Hannah Yeoh sends off Malaysian Ironman World Championship 2025 participants

Malaysia’s Minister of Youth & Sports, YB Hannah Yeoh, attended and witnessed the send-off ceremony for Dato’ Sri Vincent Tiew and YB Syed Saddiq as they embark on their journey to the Ironman World Championship 2025.

KUALA LUMPUR: KL Wellness City (KLWC) hosted a spirited Sending-Off Ceremony at Bukit Jalil in honour of Malaysian participants heading to the Ironman World Championship 2025, to be held on 14 September in Nice, France. Among the athletes representing Malaysia are Dato’ Sri Dr. Vincent Tiew, Executive Director of KL Wellness City, and YB Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, former Youth and Sports Minister. Themed around The Road to Ironman World Championship, Partners in Motion, and Iron Hearts, the event reflected KLWC’s vision of championing wellness, resilience, and community spirit.

The ceremony which was held on Sept 2, was officiated by YB Hannah Yeoh, Minister of Youth and Sports Malaysia, who commended KLWC for its active leadership in supporting sports and national wellness initiatives. “Today’s celebration is not just about the race ahead, it is about the strength of unity, discipline, and community spirit. KL Wellness City is showing that wellness is more than a concept — it is something we live, support, and champion together,”— YB Hannah Yeoh, Minister of Youth and Sports Malaysia. Dato’ Sri Dr. Vincent Tiew expressed his gratitude and pride in representing Malaysia: “The Ironman World Championship is more than a race – it is a journey of resilience, discipline, and heart. As we represent Malaysia on this global stage, I am deeply honoured to carry not just my personal dream, but also the spirit of KL Wellness City and our nation. This is proof that with wellness, determination, and unity, nothing is impossible.”

The Road to Ironman World Championship KLWC proudly sent off two inspiring individuals who have qualified for the prestigious Ironman World Championship in Nice, France 2025 namely: - Dato’ Sri Dr. Vincent Tiew, Executive Director of KL Wellness City - YB Syed Saddiq bin Syed Abdul Rahman, Former Youth and Sports Minister Their qualification is a powerful reminder that determination and discipline can transcend demanding roles. YB Syed Saddiq, despite the rigours of political life, and Dato’ Sri Dr. Vincent Tiew, while managing a full-time corporate leadership role, have both committed to regular training and preparation. They are true examples of leaders who walk the talk — proving that wellness is not just a message to be shared, but a lifestyle to be lived. This journey resonates strongly with KLWC’s vision: just as building a world-class wellness-driven development requires perseverance, consistency, and long-term commitment, so too does the pursuit of endurance sports. This milestone not only celebrates individual achievement but also reflects KLWC’s belief that wellness is a lifelong mission — one that empowers people to balance ambition, responsibility, and personal health.