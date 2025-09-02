KL Wellness City partners Bridgmen for healthcare tourism

MALAYSIA’s medical tourism sector receives a significant boost as KL Wellness City (KLWC) announces a groundbreaking partnership with renowned hospitality operator Bridgmen Group to manage the innovative Wellness Suites at The Nobel Healthcare Park.

The strategic collaboration was formalised in a ceremony attended by Ahmad Husni Ahmad Basri, deputy director of Package Development representing Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, director-general of Tourism Malaysia, alongside distinguished guests and media representatives.

This landmark agreement between Datuk Seri Dr. Vincent Tiew, executive director representing KL Wellness City Hospitality Sdn Bhd, and Gyn Voong, representing Bridgmen Group’s subsidiary Collective Ananda Sdn Bhd, marks KLWC’s inaugural hospitality management appointment, positioning the development as a premium destination for international healthcare travelers.

Targeting Malaysia’s Growing Medical Tourism Market

The partnership directly addresses Malaysia’s thriving medical tourism industry, which attracts over 30% of international healthcare visitors annually. The Wellness Suites are specifically designed to provide premium short-stay accommodation that prioritises recovery, rest, and rejuvenation for medical tourists and their families.

Set for completion in Q1 2026 with possession handover scheduled for the first half of 2026, the development offers a unique blend of healthcare-focused hospitality and residential comfort. The timing aligns perfectly with the opening of KLWC’s International Tertiary Hospital, planned for the second half of 2026.

Comprehensive Accommodation Options

The Wellness Suites present diverse accommodation solutions catering to various needs and budgets. Studio units start from RM366,000, while the newly launched Commercial Suites offer spacious 2- to 3-bedroom residences beginning at RM432,000. These Commercial Suites respond to growing market demand for larger living spaces, available in both fully furnished and bare unit configurations.

The development prioritises accessibility with wheelchair-friendly design and inclusive features throughout. Residents enjoy access to premium condominium amenities including a 50-meter lap pool, sky lounge, sky gym, and sky bar positioned on the building’s sky deck level.

Integrated Healthcare and Lifestyle Services

A key differentiator is KLWC’s comprehensive On Demand Services program, available to owners and tenants at nominal subscription fees. These services encompass home care, nursing care, IoT health monitoring devices, home therapy sessions, and dedicated concierge services, creating a seamless integration between accommodation and healthcare support.

For property investors, KLWC provides professional rental management services, offering passive income opportunities while maintaining high occupancy standards through Bridgmen Group’s proven hospitality expertise.

Strategic Location Advantage

The Nobel Healthcare Park’s strategic positioning directly adjacent to KLWC’s upcoming International Tertiary Hospital creates an unparalleled healthcare ecosystem. This proximity ensures convenient access to world-class medical facilities while maintaining the comfort and privacy of residential accommodation.

Industry Leadership Perspectives

Tiew emphasised the partnership’s significance in elevating Malaysia’s medical tourism profile. The collaboration combines KLWC’s integrated healthcare ecosystem with Bridgmen Group’s established expertise in luxury short-stay hospitality management.

Gyn of Bridgmen Group highlighted their commitment to establishing new benchmarks for healthcare-related hospitality in Malaysia, focusing on exceeding international healthcare travelers’ service expectations.

Manoharan, director-general of Tourism Malaysia, acknowledged the partnership’s vital role in strengthening Malaysia’s competitive position among global medical tourism destinations.

The integration of healthcare and hospitality excellence enhances the overall visitor experience during recovery and wellness journeys.

Bridgmen Group’s Proven Track Record

Established in 2016, Bridgmen Group brings extensive hospitality management experience, having served over 2 million guests and managed more than 1,000 high-end properties.

Their portfolio includes prestigious developments such as Platinum Suites (The Face Suites), The Mews KLCC, The Residences Tropicana, Royce Residence KLCC, Frazer Residence (188 Suites), Axon Bukit Bintang, Colony by Infinitum, and Sky Suites KLCC.

The group operates lifestyle and hospitality brands LUMA, HOLMA, and ALMA through its parent company structure. Collective Ananda, launched under subsidiary Collective Haus Sdn Bhd, specifically focuses on wellness accommodation markets, making this KLWC partnership a natural strategic expansion.

Comprehensive Healthcare Township Vision

KL Wellness City represents Southeast Asia’s first fully integrated healthcare and wellness township development. The master-planned community encompasses medical suites, innovation laboratories, clinical research and development facilities, healthcare company office towers, retirement resort facilities, and wellness-centric residential options.

This 360-degree wellness hub concept includes a fitness-focused Central Park and Healthcare Hub, creating Malaysia’s most comprehensive healthcare ecosystem. Each township component operates independently while contributing to the integrated community’s overall wellness mission.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

The KLWC-Bridgmen Group partnership sets new standards for healthcare hospitality in Southeast Asia, potentially influencing similar developments across the region. By combining premium accommodation with integrated healthcare services, the collaboration addresses the growing global demand for medical tourism experiences that prioritize comfort, convenience, and comprehensive care.

This partnership positions Malaysia to capture a larger share of the international medical tourism market while establishing new benchmarks for healthcare-focused hospitality management across the region.