$!KTEX 2025 Expo soft launch celebrates wellness, tech and culture in Malaysia

KTEX – Wellness Through Culture officially commenced its soft launch today at the KL Wellness City (KLWC) Gallery, marking the beginning of one of Southeast Asia’s most comprehensive expos dedicated to wellness, nutrition, fitness, and sports.
The ceremony was graced by key industry leaders and featured a welcome address by Executive Director of KL Wellness City Datuk Seri Dr. Vincent Tiew, who emphasised Malaysia’s increasing prominence as a regional hub for healthy living, medical wellness, and holistic lifestyles.
“KL Wellness City is proud to be part of KTEX – a platform that complements our vision of integrating healthcare and wellness into everyday living. This collaboration strengthens Malaysia’s positioning as a wellness and medical tourism destination while empowering communities to embrace healthier and more balanced lifestyles.
“This theme is in line with our vision and our tagline, Wellness Redefined,” said Tiew.
“Expos such as KTEX are timely and highly relevant, as they bring together businesses, professionals, and communities to embrace a more holistic understanding of wellness.
“At KL Wellness City, our goal is not only to redefine healthcare through our integrated ecosystem but also to support platforms like KTEX that highlight the importance of fitness, nutrition, culture, and innovation in shaping healthier futures. This synergy reflects Malaysia’s readiness to lead in both wellness and medical tourism,” he added.
Chief Executive Officer of Katch International Sdn Bhd Lee Cheng Yun, also shared his vision for KTEX:
“KTEX 2025 will be a catalyst in positioning Malaysia as a regional hub for wellness, healthcare, and medical tourism. By bringing together global and local players across these industries, we aim to showcase innovation, collaboration, and the strength of Malaysia’s offerings on the world stage.
“We are delighted to host our soft launch at KL Wellness City, which itself is a pioneering health-focused township that embodies the very spirit of KTEX.”
Strategic Partnerships Announced
The soft launch featured a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony, formalising strategic partnerships for KTEX 2025:
- KL Wellness City – Official Strategic Partner
- Setlary – Earned Wage Access (EWA) Provider, Official Solutions Partner
- Bigledger – Accounting Software Provider, Official Software Partner
- DBC Physiotherapy – Official Physiotherapy Partner
These collaborations underscore KTEX’s commitment to building a holistic ecosystem that integrates healthcare, wellness, technology, and lifestyle solutions under one global platform.
KTEX 2025 Main Expo: Save the Date
Date: 28–30 November 2025
Venue: IOI Grand Exhibition & Convention Centre (IOI GECC), Putrajaya
The full-scale KTEX 2025 Expo will showcase a wide spectrum of offerings including:
- Nutrition & wellness innovations
- Fitness activities & sports demonstrations
- Spa & personal care showcases
- Eco-wellness & sustainable living solutions
- Wellness real estate & integrated townships
- Wearable technology & AI-driven health tools
- Physiotherapy & rehabilitation services
- Franchise & business opportunities in the wellness space
Supported by Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), KTEX 2025 is expected to attract millions of local and international visitors, aligning with Malaysia’s vision to become a global leader in sports, wellness, and medical tourism.
KL Wellness City to Exhibit at KTEX 2025
In addition to hosting the soft launch, KL Wellness City will also participate as an exhibitor, showcasing its groundbreaking model as Southeast Asia’s first fully integrated, health-focused township. The 26.5-acre township’s Phase 1 – The Nobel Healthcare Park is slated for completion in H1 2026, followed by the opening of The International Tertiary Hospital in H2 2026.
The township will feature medical suites, research labs, healthcare offices, wellness residences, a retirement resort, Central Park, and other lifestyle amenities – exemplifying the future of holistic, wellness-centric urban development.
ANNEX: KTEX 2025 Expo Highlights
Exhibitor Profiles
- Nutrition & Wellness Products
- Fitness & Active Lifestyle Brands
- Spa, Beauty & Personal Care
- Eco-Wellness & Conscious Living
- Wellness Real Estate
- Tech & Innovation in Wellness
- Wellness Tourism & Retreats
- Rehabilitation Equipment & Services
- Franchisors & Business Services
- Commercial Gym Equipment
- Protein Supplements & Nutrition Products
- Activewear & Athleisure Brands
- Smart Apparel & Wearables
- Sports Apparel & Equipment
- Virtual Training Platforms & AI Fitness Tools
- Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Services
Visitor Profiles
- Wellness Product Buyers & Retailers
- Spa & Wellness Centre Operators
- Fitness & Gym Industry Professionals
- Corporate Wellness Managers & HR Leaders
- Franchise Owners & Investors
- Distributors & Wholesalers
- Lifestyle Coaches, Dietitians & Consultants
- Rehabilitation Specialists & Physiotherapists
- Hotel & Resort Wellness Managers
- Sports Facility Designers & Architects
- Higher-income professionals & wellness enthusiasts
Activities at KTEX 2025
- Product Launches & Sourcing Tours
- Bundle Deals & Flash Sales
- Spa & Aromatherapy Experience Booths
- Pop-Up Wellness Market
- Franchise & Investment Clinics
- Fitness Fashion Shows
- Massage & Reflexology Zones
- Interactive Sports Zones