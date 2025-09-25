$!KTEX 2025 Expo soft launch celebrates wellness, tech and culture in Malaysia

KTEX – Wellness Through Culture officially commenced its soft launch today at the KL Wellness City (KLWC) Gallery, marking the beginning of one of Southeast Asia’s most comprehensive expos dedicated to wellness, nutrition, fitness, and sports.

The ceremony was graced by key industry leaders and featured a welcome address by Executive Director of KL Wellness City Datuk Seri Dr. Vincent Tiew, who emphasised Malaysia’s increasing prominence as a regional hub for healthy living, medical wellness, and holistic lifestyles.

“KL Wellness City is proud to be part of KTEX – a platform that complements our vision of integrating healthcare and wellness into everyday living. This collaboration strengthens Malaysia’s positioning as a wellness and medical tourism destination while empowering communities to embrace healthier and more balanced lifestyles.

“This theme is in line with our vision and our tagline, Wellness Redefined,” said Tiew.

“Expos such as KTEX are timely and highly relevant, as they bring together businesses, professionals, and communities to embrace a more holistic understanding of wellness.

“At KL Wellness City, our goal is not only to redefine healthcare through our integrated ecosystem but also to support platforms like KTEX that highlight the importance of fitness, nutrition, culture, and innovation in shaping healthier futures. This synergy reflects Malaysia’s readiness to lead in both wellness and medical tourism,” he added.