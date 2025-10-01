Non-stop fun begins with vivo V60 Lite 5G: Stunning, strong and stylish

VIVO MALAYSIA is excited to introduce the vivo V60 Lite 5G, the latest addition to its popular V Series lineup, blending bold aesthetics, immersive entertainment, and exceptional durability. Designed for users who live life out loud, the V60 Lite 5G is set to be available for pre-order starting October 3 2025, along with an exclusive promotional bundle worth up to RM1,199.

Non-Stop Fun with The Toughest Lite Around

Carrying the tagline “Non-Stop Fun with The Toughest Lite Around”, the vivo V60 Lite 5G is built to keep up with today’s on-the-go lifestyle while delivering stunning visuals and crystal-clear sound in a striking new Pop Pink finish.

This vibrant hue isn’t just a colour—it’s a statement. With iridescent undertones and a transparent camera module, the V60 Lite 5G balances youthful energy with sleek sophistication, making it the perfect companion for trendsetters and individualists.

Cinema-quality visuals on a 6.77” AMOLED display

Get ready for an immersive viewing experience with the 6.77-inch AMOLED display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. Whether you’re binge-watching on Netflix HDR or gaming on the go, the screen offers lifelike colours, deep contrast, and a stunning 94.2% screen-to-body ratio that draws you into every scene.

Engineered for real-world durability

With SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance, Military-Grade Certification, and shield glass protection, the V60 Lite 5G is designed to handle life’s everyday bumps and spills. It’s also dust-resistant and built to survive up to 12 hours of continuous rain, with support for Wet-Hand and Greasy-Hand Touch—a true everyday warrior.

Innovative features like One-Tap Water Ejection and One-Tap Dust Ejection help keep your device clean and fully functional, no matter the environment.

Sound that rises above the noise

Elevating the entertainment experience further, the V60 Lite 5G is equipped with Dual Stereo Speakers capable of delivering a 400% volume boost. Whether you’re watching movies, playing games, or listening to music outdoors, the audio quality remains crisp, powerful, and immersive.

Exclusive pre-order promotions (Starting October 3 2025)

Customers who pre-order the V60 Lite 5G will enjoy a reward bundle worth up to RM1,199, including:

- 1+1 year extended warranty

- One year screen crack protection

- One year back cover protection

- Multi-region warranty

- Holiday Vibes Gift Set

- vivo buds

- Up to RM300 rebate*

- 0% interest instalment plan

Rebate details:

- RM200 off for the 12GB + 256GB variant

- RM300 off for the 12GB + 512GB variant

Flexible instalment plans:

- SPayLater: Enjoy 10% off (capped at RM100) with a minimum spend of RM500, with up to 24-month instalments. A 1.5% monthly fee applies for instalment periods of 3 months or more.

- PayLater by Grab: Use code PAYLATER30 for RM30 off with a minimum spend of RM250. Enjoy 0% instalments for up to 4 months or opt for 8/12-month plans with a 1.5% monthly fee. Available at selected vivo Concept Stores.

Availability and more information

The vivo V60 Lite 5G is available for pre-order nationwide starting 3 October 2025 at vivo Concept Stores and authorised retailers.

For more details and the latest updates, visit the official website or follow vivo Malaysia on social media:

Website: www.vivo.com/my

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vivoMalaysia/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vivo_malaysia/