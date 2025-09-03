Supamala opens third outlet at Bangsar Shopping Centre

MALAYSIA’s homegrown hotpot sensation Supamala has officially opened its doors to a third location at Bangsar Shopping Centre, marking another significant milestone in the brand’s mission to bring halal-certified hotpot dining to Malaysian food enthusiasts.

The grand opening ceremony, held on August 29, drew notable attendees including Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and popular singer-actress Bella Astillah, highlighting the growing significance of inclusive dining options in Malaysia’s evolving culinary landscape.

Impressive Scale and Design

Spanning an impressive 6,500 square feet, the new Bangsar outlet represents Supamala’s second-largest location to date. The space has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate over 140 guests, featuring a refreshed interior concept that prioritizes comfort, style, and the vibrant atmosphere that hotpot dining demands.

For those seeking privacy, the outlet includes 10 dedicated VIP rooms that can host groups ranging from 4 to 10 people, perfectly capturing the communal spirit that makes hotpot dining so beloved among Malaysians.

Addressing Market Demand

“Supamala is about more than food; it’s about creating moments of togetherness. With our third outlet, we’re proud to bring Malaysians a hotpot experience that’s inclusive, accessible, and truly homegrown,“ explained managing director Alex Yap.

The timing of this expansion reflects the surging popularity of hotpot dining across Malaysia, where halal-certified options have historically been limited. While the Bangsar location is currently pursuing halal certification, Supamala maintains its commitment to halal integrity, as demonstrated by its existing halal-certified outlet at Sunway Pyramid.

Diverse Menu Options

The new outlet offers five distinct buffet menus designed to cater to various preferences and budgets. The pricing structure begins at RM38.90+ for Lunch/Supper Sets, with premium options including the Meaty Buffet Set and the flagship Supaluxury Buffet Set.

Beyond buffet options, guests can explore an extensive à la carte menu featuring over 100 items. This comprehensive selection spans aromatic soup bases, premium ingredients, and creative desserts, ensuring a rich and varied dining experience for every visitor.

Launch Promotions and Celebrations

To commemorate the opening, Supamala has introduced the “Supa Lucky Wheel” promotion throughout September 2025.

Every buffet set purchase grants customers a spin to win exciting prizes, including buffet upgrades, Vanilla Crepe Cake, Musang King Cendol, and handcrafted beverages.

The promotion’s highlight includes a Grand Prize of a complimentary Supaluxury Buffet Set valued at RM189.90, plus a Special Prize All-in-One Buffet Set worth RM99.90.

In celebration of Malaysia’s National Day, the outlet is offering Musang King Cendol at a special price of RM14.90+ (reduced from RM22) with select buffet purchases.

Supaluxury Buffet Set diners can enjoy complimentary free-flow cendol, celebrating this beloved national dessert alongside the communal hotpot experience.

Future Vision

“Hotpot brings Malaysians together, and we’re dedicated to making it accessible to everyone through our halal-focused approach,“ stated Supamala chairman Datuk Azmi Hassan.

“Our new outlet demonstrates our dedication to fostering connection through food, and we’re working diligently to secure its halal certification to continue serving our diverse community.”

Location and Contact Information

The new Supamala Hotpot Bangsar is located at S15 & S16, 2nd Floor, Bangsar Shopping Centre, 285 Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur. Reservations and inquiries can be made by calling +6016 953 4879.

With three strategic locations now serving the Klang Valley area, Supamala continues to establish itself as a pioneer in Malaysia’s halal hotpot dining scene, combining authentic flavors with cultural inclusivity and exceptional dining experiences.