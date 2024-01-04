A stylish denim rebirth

THE esteemed British retailer under the Al-Futtaim Group, Marks and Spencer, joyfully reopens the doors of its 1 Utama outlet, revealing a contemporary look that perfectly blends modern aesthetics with enduring charm.

The transformation stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to providing customers with an unparalleled shopping experience, now curated with the entire family in mind.

Made to Fit collection

Marks and Spencer introduced the brand new Spring 2024 Made to Fit denim collection, which includes classic cuts and elevated on-trend designs.

These quality offerings exemplify dedication to style, trends and wardrobe essentials crafted for a perfect fit and exceptional comfort.

The extensive range spans across womenswear, menswear and kidswear. For womenswear, discover a versatile selection of fits, styles and washes. From slim flare to wide leg, the collection resonates perfectly with various styles.

Adorned with woodblock and chevron patterns, the denim pieces exude sophistication. Contemporary additions like denim blazers with contrast stitching and updated silhouettes in jumpsuits and dresses add a modern edge.

The men’s denim collection offers 360 Flex Denim for ultimate comfort and flexibility, with innovative fibre technology allowing for high elasticity and 360-degree movement.

The Stretch Denim collection provides added stretch for extra comfort in various washes and fits, catering to all body types while focusing on responsible sourcing.

Crafted from high-quality fabrics, the Kidswear denim range ensures timeless styles and exceptional comfort for adventurous activities.

Playful patchwork, intricate embroidery, soft ombre fades and distressed detailing characterise easy-to-wear designs. Lightweight and breathable denim pieces cater to children’s unique styles.

Enhance your experience

Shoppers at Marks and Spencer 1 Utama can enhance their experience with a visit to the newly introduced M&S cafe, offering a delightful atmosphere to enjoy delectable delights and take a break during their exploration of the latest denim collection.

The Eat Well range includes nutritious breakfast items, comforting soups, responsibly-sourced fish fillets and convenient fruit options, providing a balanced and delicious selection for shoppers.