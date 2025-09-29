Alien: Earth hatches fresh horrors

Noah Hawley reinvents franchise with corporate rivalries, hybrids, hostile species

Wendy (second from left) and the other Hybrids are named after characters in J. M. Barrie’s Peter Pan. – PICS FROM FX

Set two years before the events of 1979’s Alien, the Weyland-Yutani Corporation-owned deep space exploration vessel Maginot suffers a series of catastrophic events during its voyage back to Earth. Hurtling off its intended course on Earth, the Maginot crashes into a tower in Prodigy City, New Siam, a region administered by the Prodigy Corporation, a rival of Weyland-Yutani. As Prodigy’s rescue forces scramble to save the injured and evacuate survivors at the crash site, Prodigy CEO Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin) sends in a separate team to investigate and lay claim to the contents of the Maginot. Led by the Synth android Kirsh (Timothy Olyphant), the team consisting of Hybrids Wendy (Sydney Chandler), Slightly (Adarsh Gourav), Curly (Erana James), Nibs (Lily Newark), Tootles (Kit Young) and Smee (Jonathan Ajayi) soon find themselves face to face with the variety of dangerous cargo aboard the Maginot.

Bursting out from new chest Adding Alien: Earth (AE) into his already impressive body of work that includes Fargo and Legion, Noah Hawley’s latest television project is a breath of fresh air for an old franchise that has stayed mostly rigid in creativity for decades. As good as last year’s Alien: Romulus was, AE is simply better. Hawley shakes up the Alien-verse in several different ways as he both adapts and breaks the typical Alien narrative and tradition into a serialised television format. Rather than another story involving Xenomorphs causing carnage on a spaceship, the AE showrunner introduces several different locations for the series’s big story involving rival mega-corporations and humans playing god with science going terribly wrong.

AE’s story begins in space, shifts to a tower, moves to an island, pays homage to the original Alien with a flashback episode in space and goes back to the island before ending on a cliffhanger rather than the usual tradition of ending on a heroine narration after surviving an ordeal with the series’ iconic Xenomorph aliens. On that note, for the longest time, the Alien franchise – at least in film – have kept the Xenomorph breed as the only aliens in space, before Ridley Scott introduced the Engineer race in the two 2010s films. Hawley’s series introduces several more hostile alien breeds, which adds to the worldbuilding and grows the Alien universe in a more healthy way compared to what Scott attempted to do.