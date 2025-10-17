Brewing generation at Selangor Coffee Festival

COFFEE has become more than a daily pick-me-up – it is now a way to explore culture and community.
In Selangor, the humble cup of coffee is emerging as a key part of lifestyle tourism, drawing both locals and travellers eager to experience the state’s thriving cafe scene.
This shift was on full display at the recent Selangor Coffee Festival (Selcoff) 2025, held at The Curve, Petaling Jaya.
Organised by Tourism Selangor, the event brought together over 70 coffee vendors from independent roasters and homegrown cafes to international brands from Vietnam and Indonesia.
The festival buzzed with aroma and conversation, showing how coffee connects people across cultures and generations.
Tourism Selangor CEO Chua Yee Ling said coffee plays a growing role in the state’s lifestyle tourism strategy.
“This festival will serve as a key platform to showcase Selangor’s homegrown coffee brands to regional and global audiences, while strengthening the state’s position as a hub for coffee culture and lifestyle tourism in Malaysia and Southeast Asia,” he said.
Among younger travellers, food and beverage experiences often top the list when visiting new places.
Cafe-hopping around Subang Jaya or Klang has become a form of exploration a way to experience local creativity through flavour and atmosphere.
At Selcoff, visitors were treated to barista demonstrations, interactive workshops and tasting sessions that highlighted both traditional brewing and modern innovation.
Local entrepreneurs also showcased sustainable practices such as ethical bean sourcing and eco-friendly packaging, appealing to the growing number of conscious consumers.
Coffee has become an anchor for community. Whether it is a latte savoured at a minimalist cafe or a strong brew shared after a long road trip, each cup tells a story of place and people.