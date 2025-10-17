Brewing generation at Selangor Coffee Festival

COFFEE has become more than a daily pick-me-up – it is now a way to explore culture and community.

In Selangor, the humble cup of coffee is emerging as a key part of lifestyle tourism, drawing both locals and travellers eager to experience the state’s thriving cafe scene.

This shift was on full display at the recent Selangor Coffee Festival (Selcoff) 2025, held at The Curve, Petaling Jaya.

Organised by Tourism Selangor, the event brought together over 70 coffee vendors from independent roasters and homegrown cafes to international brands from Vietnam and Indonesia.

The festival buzzed with aroma and conversation, showing how coffee connects people across cultures and generations.