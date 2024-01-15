Capaldi unplugged

SCOTTISH singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has shared updates on his well-being and unveiled plans for an extended version of his latest album.

In a detailed post on social media, Capaldi revealed that his second studio album, Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, initially launched in May last year, will soon receive an extended edition featuring five additional tracks.

After facing voice difficulties during his performance at the Glastonbury Festival last summer, where the audience stepped in to sing the final songs, Capaldi took a break to focus on his mental health.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans, he shared, “As most of you will know, I’m currently taking some time off to focus on my health and wellbeing and it’s been going great.”

Capaldi mentioned working with professionals to better understand and cope with his Tourette’s and anxiety issues. “I’m really happy to say I’ve noticed a marked improvement in both since I decided to take some time off back in June,” he added.

Acknowledging the outpouring of support, he said, “I was completely overwhelmed by the reaction to the news that I was taking a break and genuinely want to thank each and every one of you who reached out, left a comment, tweet or DM wishing me well.”

Expressing his excitement to return to his passion, Capaldi wrote, “The support was like nothing I’ve ever experienced and has made me more excited than ever to return to doing what I love at some point in the not too distant future.”

Despite admitting being “terrified” about the release of his second album, Capaldi was thrilled to see the songs resonate with fans.

Considering the significance of the extra five tracks, he decided to release them, stating, “After some back-and-forth about whether or not it was the right thing to do, I’ve decided it would be a shame for these extra five songs, which are so incredibly special to me, to sit on my hard drive, never to see the light of day.”

Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which achieved the title for the biggest opening week sale of the year with 95,000 chart units in its debut week, faced tough competition when Taylor Swift released the re-recording of her 2014 album, 1989, surpassing Capaldi’s record.