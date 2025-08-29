Casa Rosa serves hearty continental food

The eatery is well-known for its charbroiled steaks

CUISINES are of personal preference for many. Some prefer indulging in a singular taste, while others take pleasure in a combination of flavours all at once. Regardless, culinary abundance and diversity are crucial for a delightful dining experience. Enter Casa Rosa, a hidden cosy neighbourhood eatery. Located within Mont Kiara Pines Condominium, Casa Rosa is a culinary haven for diners seeking authentic and rich continental cuisine. Casa Rosa originated from its parent company Jake’s, inheriting its passion for serving steaks. But contrary to Casa Rosa, Jake’s had no set cultural theme and leaned towards a more masculine feel.

Its interior is reminiscent of the Wild Wild West and its cuisine has hints of Tex-Mex brilliance, American Steakhouse inspiration and Australian Barbie. The need for balance, therefore, inspired the genesis of Casa Rosa. “We wanted something more feminine because it was time that Jake’s had a sister. Jake’s is rugged and more of a rugged cowboy. So, we decided on Mont Kiara Pines Condominium as it is a family-oriented condo. “We wanted to make our food and our restaurant feel a bit more Mediterranean and Latino. We wanted it to cater to all walks of life,” Casa Rosa founder Cynthia De Alwis told theSun.

Wholesome feeling Casa Rosa has since been a friendly and cosy family member to both locals of Mont Kiara Pines and outside residents. One can look to savour various popular European classics such as spaghetti ala bolognese, Caesar salad, smoked salmon tartare and Hawaiian pizza here. “Our menu at Casa Rosa is wide. In fact, our customers say they are spoilt for choice because we have items from the Mediterranean, Hungarian to Austrian. Even for our desserts,” said the former Miss World Malaysia finalist.

Speciality in meat But for a better introduction, one should consider indulging in Casa Rosa’s meat selection. Over its 40 years of operation, the eatery has gained a strong reputation for serving high-quality charbroiled steaks and slow-cooked meats. Using direct and intense heat from a charbroiler, the steaks develop a distinct smoky flavour with seared char marks on them. Diners have the liberty of picking cuts that best tingle their taste buds. Be it the ribeye, striploin, tenderloin or T-bone, your choice of cut is served along with a potato, broccoli, carrots and corn on the cob. But if your taste buds call for a tender preference, you can opt for the Chef’s Signature Slow Cooked Selection.

Under the Chef’s Signature Slow Cooked Selection, one can devour hearty, tender and comfort European food. The Hungarian lamb shank is among the menu’s standouts. Cooked entirely on the bone, the lamb shank is braised in a hearty mushroom sauce, resulting in a peppery and tart flavour with a hint of spice. The dish is accompanied by red cabbage and a fluffy Hungarian pasta.

Its meat menu selection extends to seafood too. For appetisers, you can savour delicacies such as oyster au naturel and grilled pineapple squid. Whereas for main course meals, delicacies such as tuna steak, grilled jumbo prawns and Lobster Thermidor are up for grabs. “We just want people to come and eat real food. So our priority is to always maintain the quality and freshness of the meat. We do not compromise on that. And when we serve the meat, we do not look to overpower it. We just enhance it a little bit,” De Alwis concluded.