CP Foods’ ready-to-eat available at Lotus’s

MALAYSIAN fans of CP Foods no longer need to wait for their next trip across the border to savour the brand’s popular ready-to-eat burgers, sausages and meatballs. Lotus’s Malaysia has officially become the first hypermarket chain in the country to carry the full chilled range, offering shoppers the chance to pick up these convenience-driven snacks closer to home.

The launch took place at Lotus’s Kepong, where the new lineup was introduced by CP Foods president Montree Srihamontree and Lotus’s Malaysia commercial director Lee May Li. They were joined by CP Foods vice president head of food business, Watanee Pichitporn alongside representatives from both companies.

Lotus’s shoppers can now enjoy 14 different CP products, with initial availability at Kepong and a rollout to eight additional outlets: Ampang, Rimbayu, Cheras, Kajang, Mutiara Damansara, Wangsa Walk, IOI City Mall and Paradigm, over the coming weeks. The range includes customer favourites such as the Cheese Chicken Burger, Spicy Chicken Burger, Black Pepper Chicken Steak Burger, premium sausages in cheese, black pepper and smoked flavours, three varieties of sausage rolls and three unique meatball flavours, including tamarind, green chilli and nacho cheese. Each item is Halal-certified and designed for convenience, requiring only 35 – 40 seconds in a microwave to be ready to eat.

Speaking at the launch, Lee noted the collaboration with CP Foods reflects Lotus’s commitment to providing customers with value, quality and everyday convenience. Montree echoed this sentiment, highlighting that Lotus’s nationwide presence allows CP Foods to connect directly with more consumers. He added that the company is eager to expand further with new flavours and innovations to suit Malaysia’s fast-paced lifestyles.

To celebrate the launch, a series of roadshows and product samplings will be held at eight Lotus’s stores between late September and early November. Each location will host a three-day activation, where shoppers can taste the new products and participate in promotional activities. Customers who spend RM25 on CP chilled items will receive a complimentary pack of CP cocktail sausages, while those meeting the same spending requirement can also register on-site to join a public eating competition open to participants aged 18 and above.

The first roadshow runs now until September 28 at Lotus’s Kepong, followed by Ampang and Rimbayu from Oct 3 to 5, Cheras and Kajang from Oct 10 to 12 and Paradigm Mall from November 7 to 9. More stores are expected to join the lineup in future as Lotus’s and CP Foods expand their partnership.

Priced from just RM4.50, CP Foods ready-to-eat range at Lotus’s offers a quick, affordable and tasty solution for busy Malaysians on the go.