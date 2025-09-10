Damiano David, Tyla to release Talk to Me

Italian pop rock artiste Damiano David is set to release his latest single Talk to Me on Friday, featuring collaborations from South African Grammy-winners Tyla and the legendary Nile Rodgers.
The track will unite David’s emotive lyricism, Tyla’s distinctive vocals and the unmistakable groove of Rodgers. David explained on social media that the single resulted from the anticipation of his upcoming tour.
“I unexpectedly felt a new wave of inspiration that led me to write Talk to Me. What made this spark even more exciting was knowing that the legendary [Nile] Rodgers thought the song worthy of adding his solo guitar.
“I always felt this song should be a duet and since I have been listening to [Tyla’s] Water a lot, I really wanted to have her sing it with me,” he said.
Talk to Me, follows David’s debut solo album Funny Little Fears, featuring previously released singles, Born with a Broken Heart, Silverlines, Next Summer, Voices, Zombie Lady and The First Time. The album has collected over 800 million global streams to date.
The album also led to a 2025 MTV VMA nomination for Best Long Form Video for David’s work on Funny Little Stories, along with an MTV Push Performance of the Year nomination for the single Next Summer.
Following the success of the album, which featured collaborations with Suki Waterhouse and d4vd, Talk to Me is a natural result from the singer expanding his musical horizon with different voices in the industry.