Damiano David, Tyla to release Talk to Me

Italian pop rock artiste Damiano David is set to release his latest single Talk to Me on Friday, featuring collaborations from South African Grammy-winners Tyla and the legendary Nile Rodgers.

The track will unite David’s emotive lyricism, Tyla’s distinctive vocals and the unmistakable groove of Rodgers. David explained on social media that the single resulted from the anticipation of his upcoming tour.

“I unexpectedly felt a new wave of inspiration that led me to write Talk to Me. What made this spark even more exciting was knowing that the legendary [Nile] Rodgers thought the song worthy of adding his solo guitar.

“I always felt this song should be a duet and since I have been listening to [Tyla’s] Water a lot, I really wanted to have her sing it with me,” he said.