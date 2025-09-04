Jimmy O. Yang here to roast, toast, ghost your funny bones

CHEAPER than therapy, funnier than your group chat, get ready for a night of brilliant humour and relatable insights as the multi-talented comedian, actor and author Jimmy O. Yang brings his “Big & Tall” world tour to Kuala Lumpur.

Yang will perform for One Night Only at the Idea Live Arena on Nov 23, 2025, an event that marks his first official show in Malaysia.

Known globally for his iconic roles in HBO’s Silicon Valley and the blockbuster film Crazy Rich Asians, Yang has built a remarkable career on his sharp wit and compelling storytelling.

His journey from an immigrant teenager to a Hollywood headliner is a testament to his relentless work ethic and unique comedic voice.

Born Au-yeung Man-sing in Hong Kong, Yang immigrated to Los Angeles at the age of 13, a significant life change that became a cornerstone of his comedic material. He often shares humorous and poignant stories about navigating the cultural divides and expectations of his traditional upbringing in a new country. Before his ascent to fame, Yang worked a variety of odd jobs, including driving for Uber, to finance his passion for stand-up comedy, performing at clubs for free to hone his craft.

His big break came with the role of Jian-Yang, the cunning and scene-stealing programmer in Silicon Valley. Yang’s performance was so well-received that he was promoted from a recurring guest star to a series regular. He further solidified his acting career with memorable

roles as the party-loving Bernard Tai in Crazy Rich Asians, the leading man in the Netflix rom-com Love Hard. And most recently, in Hulu’s Interior Chinatown directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi. His versatility also extends to dramatic work, including his critically acclaimed portrayal of a carjacking victim in the film Patriots Day.

Beyond the screen, Yang is an established stand-up artist with two hit specials on Amazon Prime Video, Good Deal and Guess How Much? His comedy resonates with a broad audience, particularly within the Asian diaspora, for its candid and hilarious takes on immigrant parents, cultural identity, and the pursuit of the “American dream.” He is also the best-selling author of How to American: An Immigrant’s Guide to Disappointing Your Parents, a poignant and humorous memoir that chronicles his unconventional path to success.

The “Big & Tall” tour is Yang’s biggest and most ambitious to date, having already sold-out venues like Carnegie Hall in New York. Presented by Bohm Presents and LOL Asia, The Kuala Lumpur show is offering Malaysian fans the opportunity to witness a world-class comedian live on stage.

Tickets for Jimmy O. Yang’s “Big & Tall” tour start from RM188 onwards.