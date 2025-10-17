Joji unveils Pixelated Kisses

JAPANESE-AUSTRALIAN singer, songwriter and producer Joji has released Pixelated Kisses, his first single since the third studio album Smithereens’s release in 2022.

Entirely written, produced and recorded by Joji, Pixelated Kisses once again sees Joji experimenting with his own sound. Joji’s

pared-down vocals and an indelible hook unite with a gritty trap beat for a masterclass on the art of simplicity. The resulting product is a haunting, moody and indelible track.

The single comes off the back of Smithereens, which featured the RIAA 2× platinum song Glimpse of Us, which also nabbed the top spot of Spotify’s Global 50 ranking. Prior to it was Nectar in 2020 and his debut Ballads 1 in 2018, which included the RIAA-certified 5× platinum single Slow Dancing in the Dark.

In support of these projects, he has toured internationally and performed at major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza and Reading & Leeds, along with a scheduled performance for Malaysia’s Good Vibes Fest 2024 prior to its cancellation.