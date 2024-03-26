Making home appliance ownership accessible

IN a move to make its products more accessible, LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd has unveiled LG Rent-Up, a pioneering rental programme for home appliance ownership in Malaysia. Offering flexibility and affordability, it provides Malaysians with the opportunity to elevate their living spaces with the latest smart home appliances from LG, without the burden of hefty upfront costs.

Gone are the days of traditional purchasing models, where consumers face daunting upfront payments and the risk of being stuck with outdated appliances. With LG Rent-Up, Malaysians can now enjoy the convenience of upgrading their homes effortlessly. From water purifiers to air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, TVs and more, this new programme offers a diverse selection of LG home appliances across nine product lines.