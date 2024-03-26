Making home appliance ownership accessible

IN a move to make its products more accessible, LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd has unveiled LG Rent-Up, a pioneering rental programme for home appliance ownership in Malaysia. Offering flexibility and affordability, it provides Malaysians with the opportunity to elevate their living spaces with the latest smart home appliances from LG, without the burden of hefty upfront costs.
Gone are the days of traditional purchasing models, where consumers face daunting upfront payments and the risk of being stuck with outdated appliances. With LG Rent-Up, Malaysians can now enjoy the convenience of upgrading their homes effortlessly. From water purifiers to air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, TVs and more, this new programme offers a diverse selection of LG home appliances across nine product lines.
With a minimum rental period of five years and a maximum of seven years, depending on the range of products chosen, LG Rent-Up provides Malaysians with flexibility in tailoring their rental agreements to suit their needs and budget.
Ensuring a smooth experience, LG Rent-Up includes a comprehensive service package comprising self-service options, regular visits from LG technicians and integration with the LG ThinQ app for effortless monitoring of rented products. Additionally, consumers benefit from expert consultation, free delivery and installations, dedicated customer support, and a standard warranty throughout the rental period.
At the end of their rental term, consumers have the option to smoothly upgrade their rented products to newer LG home appliances.