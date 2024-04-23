Malaysian Parliamentary delegation visiting UK, Ireland to enhance expertise

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul (pix) is leading a delegation from the Malaysian Parliament on an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland from today until May 2.

The Malaysian Parliament, in a statement, said the visit is to deepen understanding of parliamentary governance, foster cooperation and strengthen relations between the Parliaments of the UK, Ireland and Malaysia.

As a commitment of the Dewan Rakyat to inclusivity and cooperation in parliamentary affairs, it said, among the parliamentarians involved are the chairman of the Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reform, William Leong Jee Keen (PH-Selayang), member of the Special Select Committee on Environment, Science and Plantation Rodiyah Sapiee (GPS-Batang Sadong), and member of the Special Select Committee on Infrastructure, Transport and Communication Khairil Nizam Khirudin (PN-Jerantut).

During the programme, the delegation will participate in a series of discussions, workshops and meetings aimed at enhancing knowledge and skills in parliamentary affairs.

“This is in line with the objective of this official visit, which aims to empower the Malaysian parliamentary delegation to contribute effectively to their respective parliamentary functions,“ according to the statement.

According to the Malaysian Parliament, the main targets of the visit include enhancing understanding of parliamentary governance and the structure and processes of Special Select Committees; sharing best practices for the operation of Dewan Rakyat; and strengthening relations between parliaments.

In the UK, the Dewan Rakyat Speaker will be involved in important meetings and engagements, including with his UK counterpart, the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and the chief executive of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Stephen Twigg.

In Ireland, Johari will pay a courtesy visit to the President of the country, Michael D. Higgins, and meet with the Speaker of Dail Eireann (lower house of the Irish Parliament), Sean O Fearghail, as well as the Speaker of Seanad Éireann (upper house), Senator Jerry Buttimer.

Additionally, Johari will deliver a public lecture titled ‘ASEAN-UK in the Asian Century’ to students at Lancaster University and strengthen efforts in bilateral dialogue and expertise exchange between academics and parliamentarians.

“This visit is part of the ongoing efforts of the Malaysian Parliament to enhance expertise, international cooperation and the cultivation of democratic values,“ according to the statement.