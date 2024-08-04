Managing and treating knee osteoarthritis

OSTEOARTHRITIS (OA) is a degenerative joint disease that significantly impacts mobility and quality of life. Known as the most common form of arthritis, it is characterised by the breakdown and eventual loss of cartilage in the joints, leading to pain, stiffness, reduced mobility or even disability. The disease is usually seen in older individuals and commonly affects joints including the knees, hips and hands. The most prevalent form of OA happens to be knee osteoarthritis, affecting over 10–20% of Malaysia’s adult population.

Understanding knee osteoarthritis

An analysis conducted by Beijing Osteoarthritis Study found that Asians are more prone to knee OA compared to hip OA, which is more common in Western populations. This can be caused by factors such as differences in the way our bodies are structured, lifestyle choices, and environmental influences. For example, cultural practices like squatting in Asian communities may lead to more stress on the knee joints, which contributes to the development of knee OA. Additionally, eating habits, obesity and work-related activities that involve repetitive movements may also influence the prevalence of knee OA among Asians.

While ageing remains as a primary risk factor, younger individuals could also be at a risk if they have had previous joint injuries, such as fractures or strains, as this may accelerate cartilage degeneration. Participating in high-impact sports like running, basketball and tennis can also increase the risk of knee OA among younger people as these activities can subject the joints to excessive mechanical loading and repeated strain, causing damage to the cartilage and joint over time. Additionally, individuals with pre-existing joint conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, gout or metabolic diseases such as diabetes are at a heightened risk of developing knee OA.

Sunway Medical Centre Velocity consultant orthopaedic, trauma, arthroplasty and robotic surgeon Dr Yuen Jin Chuan says gender and genetics can also be contributing factors to knee OA development. “A family history of heredity in minor joint abnormalities or hypermobility (double-jointedness) could increase one’s susceptibility to knee OA,” Yuen explains.

He further notes that women face a higher risk compared to men, due to hormonal factors and differences in joint biomechanics. The symptoms of knee OA to look out for include stiffness in the knees, pain while standing or walking short distances as well as swelling in the knee joint.

Preventive measures

Preventive measures that one can take to lower the risk of knee OA includes maintaining a healthy weight to alleviate joint strain and incorporating joint-friendly foods such as fish, leafy greens nuts and berries into your diet. Taking supplements such as omega 3 fatty acids and glucosamine can also help reduce the risk of knee OA. Yuen also highlights the importance of making exercise a daily routine to combat the onset of knee OA.

“There is a common misconception that movement worsens OA and that lesser movement is better. However, engaging in low-impact activities like swimming, cycling and yoga can actually help maintain joint flexibility and stability while strengthening the muscles without putting too much strain on them,” he advises.

Additionally, the significance of small lifestyle changes in day-to-day activities, such as practicing good posture, being mindful when lifting heavy objects, and ensuring adequate rest cannot be overstated.

Treatment options

Various treatment options exist for knee OA. Localised treatment options include medications such as chondroitin, steroid and hyaluronic acid injections as well as a minimally invasive procedure known as radiofrequency ablation that targets the nerves around the joint. However, it is important to recognise that while these treatments may provide symptomatic relief, knee OA is a progressive disease.

To manage it effectively in the long term, total knee replacement (TKR) surgery is an available solution when localised treatment is no longer effective. TKR can provide patients suffering from severe knee OA with long-term relief as well as improved joint function.

Solutions like the Mako robotic-assisted surgical machine marks a new era in the field of orthopaedic care. Mako Technology allows for a more precise and customised operation thanks to its 3D imaging system. The robotic arm assists the surgeon in making customised bone resections, allowing for better alignment which leads to improved joint function and longevity for the patient.

Comparing to the Mako robotic-assisted surgery, the conventional TKR surgery often will alter the kinematics of normal knee alignment, potentially resulting in compromised joint function. However, Mako robotic-assisted surgeries, which are executed using the Mako Robotic machine, have the capability to accurately reproduce the natural kinematics of the knee, restoring alignment and enhancing overall joint performance. Mako Technology ensures a less invasive surgery which results in reduced pain levels and recovery time for patients.