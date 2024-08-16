$!OPPO celebrates 67th Merdeka with deals for Malaysian heroes

This year marks the 67th year of independence and OPPO is introducing its Merdeka Ke-67 Bersama OPPO promotion campaign.

MERDEKA is just around the corner and there is no better way to celebrate than with promotions from OPPO Malaysia. This year marks the 67th year of independence and the company is introducing its Merdeka Ke-67 Bersama OPPO promotion campaign from Aug 16 to Sept 17. Staying true to the brand’s slogan “Inspiration Ahead”, OPPO aims to empower and elevate society with innovation and technology, without compromising product quality. To join the celebration, OPPO Malaysia seeks to ignite consumers' enthusiasm and make their lifestyles more affordable.

Promotions During the Merdeka promotion period, consumers can purchase OPPO products, including smartphones, tablets and wearables for as low as RM1.

The newly introduced OPPO Reno12 5G, known as the “First AI phone”, has features such as advanced GenAI capabilities, a retro-futuristic design and unparalleled energy efficiency. Its sleek design and High-strength Alloy Framework enhance protection against drops, pressure and water. Powered by the new 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy platform, developed exclusively by MediaTek and OPPO and equipped with the 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge technology and the highest energy density 5,000mAh battery in Reno Series history, the Reno12 5G delivers exceptional power efficiency. In celebration of Merdeka, OPPO has also introduced a new colour for the Reno12 — Sunset Pink. This new colourway features a peachy pink with retro-inspired blooming patterns that evoke the soft, relaxing hues of a sunset. It is designed to appreciate Malaysian heroes who continue to dedicate their lives and time to the nation, even after sunset.

New arrival On top of the Merdeka promo, OPPO is debuting the all-new OPPO A3x smartphone in Nebula Red and Ocean Blue. Designed for all-round, everyday endurance and durability, this new smartphone features a damage-proof body with Military-Grade Shock Resistance and Multiple Liquid Resistance, plus a long-lasting 5,100mAh large battery and 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge that ensures the optimal user experience for work and play for up to four years. With additional features such as Ultra Volume Mode, the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen1 mobile platform and ample memory as well as storage, the OPPO A3x will be available at a recommended retail price of RM599 for up to 12GB* RAM + 128GB ROM while for an up to 8GB* RAM + 128GB ROM variant will be retailing at RM499. There will also be one more variant for up to 8GB* RAM + 64GB ROM priced at RM399, coming soon by the end of this month.

My OPPO App lucky draw To reward OPPO customers, any promotional item purchase entitles the buyer to participate in a lucky draw for a chance to win an entry ticket to the Borneo Sonic Music Festival along with one flight ticket to Sarawak worth RM 2,000.