Pangkor pilgrimage

Sea comes alive as devotees took to the waters for Mazu cultural festival

SOME travel for leisure. Others for adventure while many travel for the sole purpose of performing pilgrimage. This was very much the scene in Pangkor Island recently when large crowds converged to observe the annual Mazu cultural festival in honour of the sea goddess that is also known as “Our Lady of Tin Hau”. This celebration in honour of Mazu is considered to be the most important to Pangkor’s Hainan community.

According to legend, Mazu’s actual name was Lin Moniang. She was born in the year 960 in Meizhou in Putian county, Fujian province, China. She was said to be an excellent swimmer and believed to possess supernatural powers to protect seafarers and fishermen. Mazu died in the year 987, and has since been remembered as “the lady in a red dress, who roams the seas”. Beyond its religious significance, the Mazu Festival serves as a cherished cultural heritage, fostering community cohesion and preserving age-old traditions passed down through generations. As one of the most revered religious festivals on Pangkor, it not only showcases the island’s rich cultural tapestry but also highlights the enduring reverence for Mazu and the enduring spirit of faith and devotion among the Hainanese community.

Organised by the Pangkor Island Hainanese Association, this year’s festivities drew thousands to the picturesque island for the five-day event. Taking advantage of the weekend, thousands of outstation devotees joined locals in partaking in the grandest edition of this festival in Pangkor yet, with accommodation fully booked giving the local tourism industry a welcome boost. The highlight of the festival was when 80 fishing vessels and a further 60 passenger boats took to the waters in the traditional “Mazu maritime patrol”. A large golden statue of the deity was brought to the cargo pier below the Pangkor Exhibition Hall where it set off on a three-mile journey across the waters of Pangkor. The trip was soundtracked by thunderous firecrackers as well as gongs and drums banged on enthusiastically by devotees on the accompanying vessels.

The ship carrying the deity of Mazu left the pier shortly after 2pm and headed towards the Tianding Trait, also known as the North Gate among locals. The spectacular sight of the large convoy of boats setting off to the beat of drums and the non-stop cacophony also brought many to the shoreline bringing normal activity to a temporary halt. The boat carrying the golden statue of Mazu then headed towards Pangkor Beach and brought ashore to be placed on a float in preparation for the evening parade.

The Mazu Cultural Festival is a boisterous, colourful celebration that combines spirituality with an opportunity for a short family getaway. Those looking to partake in next year’s celebrations should plan ahead to ensure availability of lodging.